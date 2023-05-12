SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Thousands of gallons of water came up bursting from under the road on Friday in Spanish Fork after a water main broke.

On Friday, May 12, just before 2 p.m., a contractor working on a traffic project in the area accidentally punctured a hole in the secondary water line.

The water break, which occurred on 800 East near Center Street, reportedly affected several nearby homes and streets. According to Spanish Fork Police Department, the ruptured water line was pressurized at over 90 PSI, which caused thousands of gallons to come up from under the road.

According to the press release, hundreds of gallons of water were pushed down 800 E and Center Street within seconds. 800 East to Center Street to 100 North was closed immediately and will remain closed tonight.

Courtesy of Spanish Fork Police Department

Seven homes in the immediate vicinity were flooded. Three other homes reportedly had minor water damage. The American Red Cross is working to take care of two displaced families.

This water main break is not connected to the water main break last Friday, which formed a giant sinkhole.