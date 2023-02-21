VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Department- Vineyard Division is looking for a female who may have allegedly been involved in check fraud.

The Vineyard Sheriff’s Dept. asked for the public’s help locating her and provided the following photos of the female in their Facebook post.

Courtesy of Vineyard Sheriff’s Dept. Courtesy of Vineyard Sheriff’s Dept.

The photos, taken at a drive-up teller, show a woman with dark brown hair wearing a light gray beanie and sweatshirt with text on it.

“We are looking for this female to talk to her about the dangers and emotional toil of check fraud,” the Vineyard Sheriff’s Dept. said in the Facebook post,

They also said if you recognize her, to contact Detective Jason Bullock at 801-851-4025 or jasonbu@utahcounty.gov.