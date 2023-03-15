HUNTINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Incredible footage from a Utah Dept. of Transportation (UDOT) drone shows the aftermath of an avalanche on SR-31 in Huntington Canyon as well as UDOT crews working to clean up the mess.

The flyover of the area showcases a deep layer of snow — more than a car deep — covering the roadway and spilling into the creek below. Debris including full trees, trunks, and branches can be seen sticking out of the snow after being uprooted by the avalanche.

(Image courtesy of Jeremy Larsen/UDOT)

(Image courtesy of Jeremy Larsen/UDOT)

(Image courtesy of Jeremy Larsen/UDOT)

(Image courtesy of Jeremy Larsen/UDOT)

(Image courtesy of Jeremy Larsen/UDOT)

On one side, UDOT crews are shoveling through it all using heavy machinery loaders.

Huntington Canyon has been hit with a series of avalanches since Tuesday and is expected to experience more through Wednesday.

UDOT’s Jeremy Larsen, who recorded the footage, reported to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) that due to Tuesday’s rain, three avalanches came down.

“There is pretty active avalanche activity hitting the road right now and it will continue through Wednesday with all of the anticipated rain,” Larsen told ECSO. “We will begin some mitigation with explosives on Thursday morning if the storm has not brought it all down by then.”

SR-31 in Huntington Canyon was closed due to avalanches on Wednesday morning. UDOT is hopeful the road can be opened for travel by Thursday afternoon but said conditions could change.