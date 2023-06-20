VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – A Vernal man has been charged with kidnapping an Indiana Teen after meeting on social media.

Matthew Brian Barrow, 23, of Vernal was arrested and charged in 8th District Court, with Kidnapping and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, both second-degree felonies.

On June 19, investigating officers responded to a report of a missing 17-year-old girl from Indiana being in the Vernal area. Officers located a missing teen in a trailer park with Barrow.

During questioning the teen told officers she had met the suspect via Snapchat about four months ago. Over time the two had formulated a plan where Barrow would travel to Indiana to get her.

About 5 days prior to his arrest Barrow traveled to the girl’s home and she left with him in the middle of the night. Barrow said he did not ask or receive permission from the girl’s parents. The two then traveled back to Vernal where the girl had been living in his home with him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Barrow told police the two had met after he had posted a Snapchat story about helping people with suicidal ideologies. He said he connected with about 20 juveniles across the country but had never met with any of the others and they had since blocked him on Snapchat.

He stated that he had “hit it off” with the juvenile in question and their relationship had soon become romantic. Eventually, their conversations turned sexual and the two had exchanged nude photos. The defendant also admitted to having intercourse with the juvenile.

Barrow allegedly told police the couple had planned to live together as spouses until the girl turned 18 and they would marry each other.

Barrow is being held in Uintah County without bail and is initially set to appear in court on June 21. In a probable cause affidavit, investigating officers stated this is still an active investigation with physical, forensic, and digital evidence being collected. The affidavit also stated there is an extremely high likelihood that further criminal charges would be forthcoming.