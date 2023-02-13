MYTON, Utah (ABC4) – One woman has died after she was hit and killed in a head-on collision with a hot oil truck on Monday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 13 on SR-40 at mile marker 103 near Myton.

Courtesy of Utah DPS

Courtesy of Utah DPS

Police say the woman, 32, was driving eastbound in a 2022 grey Hyundai Kona. A 2004 white Peterbilt hot oil truck was traveling westbound in the same area when it began drifting into the eastbound lanes.

According to UHP, the hot oil truck struck the Hyundai head-on, killing the woman on impact. The driver of the truck is reportedly uninjured.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Traffic was impacted by lane closures for about two hours during an investigation into the crash.

The identity of the woman killed has not been made available at this time.

There are no additional details.