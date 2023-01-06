OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Three men have been arrested for suspected drug use on Wednesday, Jan. 4, while police were serving an arrest warrant to a white supremacy gang member and convicted felon from West Payson.

The West Payson man, Stanley John Czarnik, 39, is facing a total of four charges including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a third-felony charge; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; purchase, transfer, possession, use of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree charge; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

According to the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force, Czarnik is a documented member of SAW, a white supremacy gang. Sources reportedly told authorities that Czarnik holds a leadership position called “general” in the criminal organization and that he is dealing drugs in the Utah County area while in possession of a firearm.

The affidavit states that detectives with the Task Force have been investigating Czarnik for several weeks because he had an active arrest warrant out of the Salt Lake City Third District Court where he was charged as a suspect of a residential burglary in American Fork.

On Jan. 4, authorities from the Task Force reportedly served a warrant at a home in Orem where they believed Czarnik was located. Upon entering, officials from the task force encountered Czarnik and two other men in the residence, Charles Burr and Robin Thurber. They all allegedly showed signs of recent drug use.

The Task Force also discovered 13 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and one loaded revolver in the home, according to the probable cause document. Czarnik’s blood test results showed he had amphetamines, methamphetamine, opiates and THC in his system.

Czarnik is booked into the Utah County Jail without bail for the charges previously stated.