OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Endometriosis affects up to 10% of women aged 15-44, and yet it is often misunderstood, misdiagnosed, and mistreated. Utah Valley University will screen a film on May 10 that attempts to fix that.

“This film will change millions of lives around the world,” Dr. Malcom Mackenzie, OB/GYN, Harvard Medical School, said.

UVU is hoping to give women, partners, doctors, and others information to understand and deal with endometriosis by hosting a screening of the film “Below the Belt.” The film, which explores endometriosis, is about four patients urgently searching for answers to mysterious symptoms.

The film will play at The Noorda Center for Performing Arts at Smith Theatre, located at 800 W. University Parkway, Orem, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The screening is free and open to the public, but if you would like to attend, please register at this website.

According to Below the Belt’s official website, the film shows how women are often dismissed, discounted, and disbelieved.

“From societal taboos and gender bias to misinformed doctors and profit-driven healthcare,” the website states, “The film reveals how millions are silenced and how, by fighting back, we can improve healthcare for everyone.”

Following the film, there will be a panel discussion with Dr. Jeff Arrington, expert endometriosis excision surgeon; Shannon Cohn, filmmaker, and women’s health ambassador; Mary Alice Hatch, trustee of the Marriot Daughters Foundation; and Astrid Tuminez, president of Utah Valley University.

A few of the partners who helped produce the film are Harvard Medical School, Princeton University, PBS, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, World Economic Forum, National Association of School Nurses, Yale University, PennState Health, Ireland’s Department of Health, Vanderbilt University, NHS Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, University of Toronto, Cedars Sinai, Music and Health Alliance, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and more.