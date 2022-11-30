LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25.

The teen will also be required to serve 100 hours of community service and pay restitution of $10,000.

The sentencing comes off the back of a first degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and the second degree felony of manslaughter. The Utah teen was part of a group that robbed a 16-year-old Lindon teen of $440 and marijuana cartridges.

The teens reportedly met at the Lindon View Murdock Canal Trailhead around 2 a.m. in early August, after connecting through Snapchat to meet. The suspects, including the now-sentenced Utah minor, took the victim’s cash and pointed a gun with a mounted flashlight at his face.

The victim was “violently pushed and struck in the face and body” before falling away. The cash was reportedly split amongst the robbers exclaiming their debt was paid. One of the reported robbers, a friend of the victim, waited until the robbers drove away before helping the victim.

The victim was reportedly unconscious and having difficulty breathing. The friend voe the victim to his parent’s house where the victim was eventually airlifted to Primary Children’s hospital before dying of “massive head trauma sustained during the aggravated robbery.”