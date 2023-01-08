CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Army National Guard honored 45 citizen soldiers in a ceremony on Jan. 8 prior to their deployment to Europe, according to a press release.

The deployment ceremony took place at the Camp Williams Readiness Center around noon and honored the soldiers and their families for their service and sacrifice.

The soldiers will depart in early January and be deployed for one year filling “critical roles in the division staff for the 4th Infantry Division” in the European Commands area, the release said.

In preparation for their deployment, the citizen soldiers and airmen were trained for months and will be fully integrated with the active-duty division upon arrival, according to the release.

The soldiers will participate in providing support to NATO allies through training assistance and aggression deterrence, Detachment Commander Lt. Col. Darrin Gumucio said.

“The Utah Army National Guard’s Main Command Post–Operational Detachment could not be more prepared and ready to deploy with the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve,” Gumucio said.