SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man found guilty of murder in relation to a 2018 shooting in Indian Country was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday.

A 2018 murder case has finally concluded after Brandon Redfoot, 28, of Fort Duchesne, was found guilty of all charges, including murder in the second degree, and sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

According to court documents and presented evidence, Redfoot shot a man on the Uintah & Ouray Indian Reservation near Randlett, Utah after an argument. Redfoot was in a physical altercation with the victim when they both parted ways and drove in separate vehicles, according to court testimony.

Redfoot then told the driver of the car to follow the victim, and when they refused, threatened the driver by shooting the gun within the vehicle. When they arrived at a residence, he shot the gun at least 29 times toward the victim and others nearby.

The victim was killed by a gunshot wound to the back of his head, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Mr. Redfoot’s senseless act of violence put many lives at risk and took the life of one young man,” said United States Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah. “We will continue to work with our Tribal and federal law enforcement partners to pursue justice for victims and their families.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), the FBI Vernal Resident Agency, and the Ute Tribe, a press release said. It was prosecuted by attorneys of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.