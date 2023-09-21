This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man is in custody after he allegedly called 911 and told authorities he had killed his wife on Thursday, Sept. 21, according to the Duchesne County Sherriff’s Office.

Authorities say a man in the Arcadia area called 911 saying he had killed his wife early Thursday morning. Deputies arrived on the scene and reportedly found the body of an adult female inside the residence.

Authorities say all participants are now in custody. The names of the victim and suspect(s) have not been released at this time as authorities are notifying family members.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.