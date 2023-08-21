SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man was found guilty of murder and four other related charges on Friday, Aug 18, for a shooting that happened in Indian Country in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A 2018 murder case is finally coming to a close after Brandon Redfoot, 28, was found guilty of all charges, including murder to the second degree. The case was investigated partially by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs and presented in a five-day court last week.

According to court documents and evidence, Redfoot from Fort Duchesne shot a man on the Uintah & Ouray Indian Reservation near Randlett, Utah after an argument. Redfoot was in a physical altercation with the victim when they both parted ways and drove in separate vehicles, according to court testimony.

Redfoot then told the driver of the car to follow the victim, and when the driver refused he threatened them by shooting a gun inside the vehicle. The driver then complied with his demands and followed the victim back to a residence.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Redfoot fired at least twenty-nine shots in the direction of the victim and others, ultimately hitting the victim in the back of the head and killing him,” the department’s release said.

Redfoot faces imprisonment up to life and will be sentenced on Oct. 27 at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in Salt Lake City.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Vernal Resident Agency, and Ute Tribe investigators. It was presented in court by attorneys of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.