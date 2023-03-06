ATLANTA, Ga. (ABC4) – A Utah man was one of 35 people detained in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday after a violent protest at the site of a new police training center.

Victor Puertas, 46, of Provo, Utah, was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of domestic terrorism. He is being held without bail in a DeKalb County Jail in Georgia.

Puertas allegedly joined 34 other protestors at the construction site of a new police training center. According to police, the protestors entered the construction area and began a “coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers.”

Police say the protestors used large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks to attack police officers and damage the construction area.

“The illegal agitators could have resulted in bodily harm,” said the Atlanta Police Department. “Officers exercised restraint and used non-lethal enforcement to conduct arrests.”

Of the 35 people reportedly detained, only 23 have been charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), including Puertas. All 23 have been charged with domestic terrorism and come from all around the country, as well as two foreign to the United States.

The Atlanta Police Department said more protests are planned in the city in the coming days, and is asking the public for the protests to remain peaceful.