SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to entice an underage girl and inappropriately touching her on multiple occasions, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Dept.

Daniel Leon Jackman, 44, faces two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 to 17-year-old, sexual battery, enticing a minor by internet or text, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On Dec. 1, 2022, a Mount Pleasant Police officer received a call about a sexual abuse incident that reportedly occurred during a North Sanpete High School wrestling meet in Juab County. The probable cause affidavit states that Jackman had allegedly inappropriately touched a girl while at the meet.

The officer responded to North Sanpete High to meet with administrators, who told the officer that they witnessed the incident while at the gym. The administrators stated that at one point during the meet, they asked the wrestling coach to have all the girls sit in a group with him and cheer on the team in an effort to separate the girl from Jackman.

The affidavit states that shortly after, Jackman then moved down by the students again.

The administrators reportedly contacted the girl’s parents about the issue, and the parents later visited the school and told them that their daughter said Jackman was “touchy” with her on a previous occasion.

The affidavit states that police began further investigating the incident, first conducting an interview with the underage girl, in which she described multiple occasions of inappropriate behavior involving Jackman.

Police then obtained a search warrant to see Discord messages between Jackman and the girl. The affidavit shows that when contacted by police about the situation, Jackman admitted to asking the girl to have sex with him using direct messaging on Discord.

Jackman reportedly also corroborated the incidents that the girl had told police about during her interview, as well as other messages on Discord.

Jackman was booked into the Sanpete County Jail on the charges previously stated.