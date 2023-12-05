GUNNISON, Utah (ABC4) – Inmates in the Central Utah Correctional Facility once again worked together- going above and beyond – to help others in need.

For the past seven years, inmates have worked together as part of Utah Correctional Industries (UCI) and gone above their normal duties to prototype, cut, and sew backpacks and diaper bags among other things to contribute to local Utah charities.

This year 15 inmates worked over three weeks to put together 500 backpacks that were donated to the Utah Food Bank.

The Sewing Shop at UCI works on a contract basis to complete sewing projects for different businesses and clients. Inmates also sew the clothing worn throughout state correctional facilities. Each shop is overseen by correctional employees, but the shop is run by the inmates themselves with project leads and inmate supervisors.

Credit UCI.

The inmates look forward to the charity event each year and work hard to complete the projects so that families in need can get a little added help.

“It’s a good charity, everybody puts their heart into it,” Inmate Kendrick, UCI Sewing Shop Project Lead said. “Everybody’s always enthusiastic, people give up both their time and their effort and hope we can keep doing it.”