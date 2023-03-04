ROOSEVELT, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested after allegedly impersonating an officer in order to obtain information about an investigation regarding his granddaughter, according to the probable cause statement.

The 59-year-old man has been arrested on charges of impersonation of an officer, a misdemeanor, obstruction of justice and tampering with a witness, both felony charges.

Roosevelt Police were investigating an alleged sexual abuse case of a child on Feb. 28 when the forensic nurse from The Center for Safe and Healthy Families said they would not be conducting a sexual assault test on the child due to “the evidence at this time” and not meeting protocol, the statement said.

The nurse told the police she had contacted the child’s mother to tell her the previous information.

When police returned to the station, the police chief reportedly said the grandfather of the child had spoken with him and “was concerned there was nothing done in the case regarding his granddaughter.” The chief directed the officer to review the body camera footage and report his findings, according to the statement.

Following the conversation with the chief, the forensic nurse reportedly called the officer to ask if there was a detective by the same name as the grandfather who had complained to the police. She said the suspect had called her and “identified himself as working with Roosevelt City PD in the detective division and they were trying to figure out who dropped the ball,” the affidavit said.

The forensic nurse said she had provided him with information regarding the case under the assumption that he was in reality a detective with the police department.

Police say this action could “delay or prevent” the continuation of the investigation as the suspect had allegedly contacted the nurse knowing she was a potential witness with information in the ongoing investigation.

The suspect was booked in the Duchesne County Jail on Feb. 28. His identity has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.