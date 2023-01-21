AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — First responders and hospital representatives provided free helmets and safety tips in an event focused on sledding safety at Tibble Fork Reservoir on Jan. 21, according to Intermountain Healthcare Spokesperson Erin Goff.

Members from the Lone Peak Fire Department and trauma caregivers from American Fork Hospital led the event at the popular sledding location.

The first responders gave out 50 free helmets for kids, hot chocolate, bottled water, apples and granola bars to families and community members enjoying winter activities near the reservoir, according to Goff’s release.

First responders educate the public on sledding safety at Tibble Fork Reservoir. (Courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare)

First responders educate the public on sledding safety at Tibble Fork Reservoir. (Courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare)

First responders educate the public on sledding safety at Tibble Fork Reservoir. (Courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare)

First responders educate the public on sledding safety at Tibble Fork Reservoir. (Courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare)

First responders educate the public on sledding safety at Tibble Fork Reservoir. (Courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare)

First responders educate the public on sledding safety at Tibble Fork Reservoir. (Courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare)

First responders educate the public on sledding safety at Tibble Fork Reservoir. (Courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare)

The event included providing safety information and precautions to prevent injury while sledding. Helmets were given to kids at the event in order to protect them from injury.

While experts say helmets cannot prevent all injuries, they can significantly reduce the number of head injuries that occur while sledding, Goff’s release said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The release offered other safety tips including being familiar with the surroundings and the slopes you are sledding on, following posted rules, knowing personal skill levels and being aware of signs of traumatic brain injury.

If you hit your head during an accident, responders recommend meeting with medical personnel for an evaluation.