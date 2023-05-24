UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two teenagers who broke into a culinary water booster station in Elk Ridge and caused damage.

The two teen boys reportedly broke into the booster station in Elk Ridge at about 9:40 p.m., officials said.

The video provided by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office shows the two teens carrying a ladder up to the booster station and opening up a lid to the station. It appeared they tried to fit the ladder in but did not succeed.

Deputies say one boy appeared to be wearing a walking cast and a beanie. The other teen seems to be wearing a hoodie and shorts.

If anyone recognizes the teens, contact Deputy Allyson Monsen at allysonm@utahcounty.gov or reach out to Sgt. Spencer Cannon at (801)404-1912.