UPDATE, 1:20 P.M.: The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody and US-191 has been reopened.

UPDATE, 12:24 P.M.: The suspect in this incident is confirmed to be the same suspect from Friday morning’s shooting in West Bountiful.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL POST: GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — US-191 has been shut down due to a barricaded homicide suspect, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are asking the public to please avoid heading south of Moab towards Monticello.

“We have Highway 191 shut down due to a barricaded homicide suspect,” the sheriff’s office stated.

It is unclear at this time whether the homicide suspect is related to this morning’s shooting in West Bountiful.

