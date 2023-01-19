LAPOINT, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for allegedly attempting to kill his stepson and threatening to kill his wife when she returned from work as well, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

David Michael Parker, 50, is facing a second-degree felony charge of attempted murder, a second-degree felony charge of burglary, a third-degree charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and a class C misdemeanor citation for intoxication.

According to the probable cause document, Parker called 911 to inform authorities that he had just attempted to kill his stepson and had threatened to kill his wife who was at the time not at the scene. He allegedly also told authorities his exact location in Lapoint, Utah, and that he would surrender willingly.

When questioned by deputies about what happened, Parker reportedly answered, “My attitude problem.” He went on to explain that his stepson and wife had “stolen everything he owned” as well as forged the title on his car to get it registered in his wife’s name when he was in jail.

In an interview with law enforcement, the stepson allegedly said Parker broke into his residence with a .22 long rifle room and tried to kill him. The two wrestled on the floor for a while to fight over control of the gun. The stepson was able to push Parker away eventually and run out of his residence.

Deputies got hold of Parker’s wife, who allowed them to search her and Parker’s residence, the probable cause document says. They later found that Parker had cut open a locked safe with a grinding wheel to get to the long rifle stored inside.

The affidavit states that Parker admitted to attempting to murder his stepson again after he was booked into the Uintah County Jail. He allegedly said his wife had “stolen everything in his life” and he has “nothing to care about.”