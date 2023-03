SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) — Southbound I-15 is currently closed while Utah Highway Patrol investigates a serious crash.

Troopers reportedly shut down the southbound lanes at mile marker 240 in south Santaquin.

Authorities say to plan ahead for travel delays, as the closure is likely to remain in place for a few hours.

No further information is available at this time.