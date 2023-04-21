PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Transportation is scheduled to close Interstate 15 at the Pleasant Grove interchange (Exit 275) every night for the next four days beginning Saturday, April 22.

The nightly closures are so that UDOT crews can conduct bridge inspection and maintenance. The freeway closures, which will be closed in alternating directions, are planned as follows:

Northbound I-15: Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Southbound I-15: Monday, April 24, and Tuesday, April 25, from midnight to 5 a.m. each night.

“Prior to each full closure, crews will begin closing lanes on I-15 as early as 7 p.m. While one side of the freeway is closed, traffic will be diverted through the Pleasant Grove interchange using the on- and off-ramps,” UDOT officials said.

Pleasant Grove Boulevard will also be closed at I-15 each night. Drivers can take 500 East in American Fork to access I-15 or use local roads. Expect moderate traffic delays, officials said.

For more information, follow UDOT Traffic’s website or download the UDOT Traffic app.