MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — U.S. Route 191 is closed from Moab to Monticello due to multiple crashes and slide-offs that are possibly weather-related, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Vehicles are not allowed to enter Highway 191 between milepost 101 and milepost 117. Four-wheel drive and chains on tires are required for vehicles that are traveling along the rest of the highway.

The closure is expected to last about three hours until 9 p.m., UHP officials said.