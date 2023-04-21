SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced on Tuesday, April 18, that the operator of a Utah-based street taco restaurant failed to give their workers overtime pay even when they exceeded 40 hours in a work week.

Officials at the Wage and Hour Division determined that Jurassic Street Tacos LLC paid straight time for all hours worked and denied overtime pay for 56 employees, thus violating the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Additionally, the division also found that the operator did not maintain accurate time records as required. As a result, the restaurant operator has been ordered to pay over $167,000 to their 56 workers, which includes $83,539 in back wages and $83,539 in liquidated damages.

Founded in 2016, Jurassic Street Tacos has five trucks and one restaurant operating all across the Wasatch Front.

“Jurassic Street Tacos denied its workers their rightful wages by not paying them the overtime premium as required by federal law. Unfortunately, this type of violation is common in the food service industry and deprives too many hard-working people of their full pay,” said Kevin Hunt, the wage hour district director in Salt Lake City. “We encourage employers to contact us to make sure they understand the laws governing pay practices so they can avoid the costly consequences of not complying with the law.”