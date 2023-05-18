SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — U.S. 89 has reopened after the water at Thistle Creek flooded parts of the roadway on Monday, May 15.

The water in the creek breached the temporary berms placed by Utah Department of Transportation officials a few months ago, forcing Highway 89 to close temporarily as crews work to redirect the flood water.

Four days later, U.S. 89 is finally open again. The highway is now accessible in both directions between US-6 and Fairview near Thistle. “We are tremendously grateful for our crews who worked over the last several days to mitigate flooding along Thistle Creek and reopen the highway,” said UDOT representatives. According to John Gleason, a spokesperson for UDOT, the berms have held pretty well up until now and are still doing a better job than if they hadn’t been put in place.

Gleason also mentions that the recent burn scar in the low-lying area parallel to the creek has resulted in more sediment and debris being swept downstream, making it difficult for the water in the creek to flow smoothly.