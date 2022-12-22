PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) — Two women in Payson were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds following an altercation on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Payson Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance at a house in the area of 532 West Saddlebrook Drive around 1:50 p.m.

The 911 caller told officers who were on their way that she had been shot in the leg, according to Noemi Sandoval with the Payson Police. When officers entered the residence, a man called out from the basement.

In the basement, Sandoval said police found the man holding another woman with a gun in a bear hug and kneeling on the ground. As officers attempted to help the injured woman, she mangeed to manuever the gun and shoot herself in the head.

She was unscious but still breathing, Sandoval said. The man was brought out of the house safely. The two women who suffered gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital. Police say the woman who was shot in the leg is in stable condition. There is no information on the condition of the other woman’s injuries.

Sandoval said all three individuals are “familair” with one another.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the shooting.

This is a devloping story. Check back as more information becomes available.