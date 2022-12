PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Crews with Provo Fire & Rescue are reportedly on the scene of a fire that damaged two homes on Tuesday morning.

Provo fire officials said all residents in both homes were able to exit the homes safely and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.