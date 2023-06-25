SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — Two males approximately 20-30 years old died in a three-vehicle fatal crash in Spanish Fork Canyon on Sunday, June 25, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Two people are dead after three vehicles crashed on Highway 6 near Diamond Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon on Sunday afternoon.

One vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 6 and waiting to turn left when a vehicle traveling westbound reportedly lost control due to unknown reasons. UHP said the westbound vehicle crashed into the car waiting to turn and then crashed into another vehicle traveling eastbound.

Authorities say two males in the westbound vehicle died from their injuries and one person in an eastbound vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The vehicles involved in the crash were a silver Hyundai Elantra, a white Toyota Venza, and a gray Chevy Cruz. There is no further information regarding the incident available at this time.

The Utah Department of Transportation is saying to “expect major delays” in Spanish Fork Canyon due to the crash.

Highway 6 eastbound is closed from Highway 89 to Mapleton and westbound is closed from Highway 89 to Thistle. UHP officials are anticipating delays in both directions for at least two more hours.