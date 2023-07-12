NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) — A runaway tortoise found his way out of his family’s yard and took a stroll through the streets of Nephi, according to the Nephi City Police Department in a Facebook post.

The tortoise, named Broccoli, was found and returned safe and sound to his family by the NCPD.

Broccoli is a six-year-old African Spurred Tortoise. Also known as Sulcata, this kind of tortoise is the third largest kind in the tortoise family — second only to the Galapagos Tortoise, according to NCPD.

Brocolli is a vegetarian and NCPD reports he loves eating grass, plants, certain flowers, and fruit.

Courtesy of Nephi City Police Department Courtesy of Nephi City Police Department

Officers said he has grown up with a family and is very friendly.

“If you see him out and about let us know so we can take him back home,” the police department posted.

Sulcata tortoises are the most popular species of pet tortoise in the world. They are loved for their unique personalities, with many owners saying they behave similarly to dogs.

Everything Reptiles reported that Sulcata tortoises are intelligent and enjoy human interaction.

NCPD reported Sulcata tortoises enjoy digging dens in the ground and spending time in them. They can be indoor or outdoor pets, but once they reach their adult size of 100 pounds, officials say they need a large enclosure to roam, graze, and dig.

Broccoli is expected to live to be around 100 years old and will reach 100-200 pounds. Males are typically larger, reaching 150-200 pounds at their maximum.