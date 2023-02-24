TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A new daily snowfall record has just been broken in Tooele.

According to the National Weather Service, Tooele received 23 inches of fresh snow on Wednesday, Feb. 22, which is the largest 24-hour snowfall the city has seen since records began in 1896.

Due to the massive amount of snow the area was receiving, Tooele County School District announced students will be attending classes virtually on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb, 23.

“Some of our communities have over 30 inches of snow with unplowed roads as city, county, and state crews have worked nonstop to keep up with this relentless storm,” said representatives from the Tooele County School District. “[Virtual learning] will give our amazing maintenance, transportation, and custodial crews time to remove the snow to make sure schools are safe for busses, students, parents, faculty, and staff.”

ABC4’s Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy reports that, aside from Tooele, several areas also hit close to two feet of snow on Wednesday, including Woodland Hills, West Jordan, South Jordan and Midvale — all picking up more than 20 inches of snow.

Tooele resident Ron Nelson said this is the most snow he’s seen in over 20 years, and he’s happy to see it.

“We’ll have plenty of water this summer, and that’s the main thing,” Nelson said.

NWS officials say some areas in Tooele may receive more snow than 23 inches. The previous 24-hour snowfall record for Tooele was 22 inches in 1972.