UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Timpanogos Cave National Monument has delayed its opening day until late June due to trail damage, according to the National Park Service.

Normally open from May through October, the Timpanogos Cave is located in American Fork Canyon and offers visitors a 1.5-mile-long paved trail with an elevation of 6,730 feet above sea level. The hike, which contains three linked caverns, takes about three and a half hours to complete. Tickets are priced at $12 for adults and $7 for children.

The trail and tours will remain closed to the public until late June after unprecedented snowfall last winter caused damage to the trail.

As crews clear the snow away, they found “extensive damage” to the paved path and the “rock curtain,” which is located on the cliff above the trail that is meant to catch and reduce rockfall on the trail below.

“The heavy winter snows caused delays in the park’s ability to evaluate damage to the trail surface and safety features,” said Park Manager Shannon Stephens. “Crews are working hard to get the trail open and make the necessary repairs before opening the trail for hiking and tours. Our primary concern is for the safety of park visitors and staff.”

Although the trail is closed, the visitor center is currently open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Swinging Bridge Creek and River View Picnic Area located near the trail are open for daytime use as well, NPS officials said. Visitors are reminded to use caution around swift currents.

