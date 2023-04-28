SPRING GLEN, Utah (ABC4) – Three motor homes were damaged in a fire in Spring Glen near Helper on Thursday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The Helper Fire Department responded to calls of the motor home fire near 2000 West and 3500 North just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. By the time fire crews arrived, the fire had reportedly already spread to the two adjacent homes as well.

Firefighters battle a motor home fire in Spring Glen on Thursday, April 27, 2023 (Image courtesy of Helper Utah Fire Department)

Firefighters from Helper, as well as Price City Fire Department and the Wellington Fire Department, worked to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from causing further damage to the neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but it reportedly caused “significant” damage. The cause is still under investigation.

No other details have been provided at this time.