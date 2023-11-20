SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the open house and rededication dates for the Manti Utah Temple.

The public open house will run from March 14 to April 5, 2024, excluding Sundays.

The temple rededication will be held on April 21, 2024, and will be broadcast to those in the Manti Utah Temple district, according to the church.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Manti temple renovation and renewal in April 2021, and the renovation began shortly after. According to the church, the historic, pioneer-era temple was originally constructed by hand.

The renovations include mechanical updates, “in preparation for future generations,” the church said.

The plans to construct the original Manti temple were announced on June 25, 1875, by then-Church President Brigham Young. Construction began on April 25, 1877, and Wilford Woodruff of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated it on May 21, 1888, the church said.

In June 1985, Gordon B. Hinkley of the First Presidency rededicated the Manti Temple after renovation, the church said.

This temple is one of 28 in Utah, where nearly 2.2 million Latter-day Saints reside.