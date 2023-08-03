MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A 66-year-old man from Texas was found dead on Tuesday, August 1, in Arches National Park.

According to a news release by the National Park Service (NPS), the Grand County Sheriff’s Office had issued an Attempt to Locate (ATL) for a Texas man who had been reported overdue.

Once the ATL was commenced, park rangers located the individual’s vehicle at the Sand Dune Arch Trail parking lot, which then led them to initiate a search of the area.

After searching the area where his vehicle was reportedly located, the man was soon found deceased off-trail nearby, as stated in the news release.

An investigation into this incident is currently being conducted jointly by NPS and Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

The organization reported that there is no additional information about the incident that’s available at this time.

This death is one of several seen in Arches National Park this year, including the most recent incident in May of 2023 when another man died in Arches National Park while hiking and later being found unconscious, despite efforts to resuscitate.