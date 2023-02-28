PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A 16-year-old boy was wrongfully tackled and detained by authorities looking for a suspect in Ice Peaks Arena in Provo while participating in an indoor match on Sunday, Feb. 26, according to a press release.

Provo Police and the Utah State Bail Enforcement Agency were searching for a suspect wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a restricted person when a bondsmen tackled the wrong individual to the ground. A Provo police officer helped detain the boy.

The release said the officers “quickly discovered the male being detained was not the wanted person, but instead a 16-year-old juvenile.” They then immediately released the boy and spoke with the family members who were present at the rink.

The bondsmen later found the correct suspect in the arena and arrested him “without further incident,” according to officials.