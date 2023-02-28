MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A 17-year-old girl has died after her vehicle collided with a pickup truck near Moab on Tuesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a gray Subaru Outback was reportedly traveling northbound on US 191 when, for some “unknown reason,” it drifted into the southbound lane and hit a 3500 Ram pickup truck at mile marker 123, south of Moab. Troopers say the pickup was towing a gooseneck trailer with another pickup on it.

The Subaru hit the left rear of the Ram pickup and the front left side of the trailer.

The 17-year-old girl driving the Subaru sustained fatal injuries from the impact. The man in the passenger seat of the car and the driver of the pickup both had been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at the moment.