STERLING, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen drowned on Saturday, June 3 while swimming with friends at Palisade State Park.

The teen has been identified as Alejandro Morales, 18, of Goshen.

According to the Utah Division of State Parks, Morales was swimming at Palisade State Park when weather conditions began to take a turn for the worse. Nearby swimmers helped struggling swimmers reach safety but were unable to reach Morales. Witnesses called 911 when Morales went below the surface but did not reappear.

Utah State Park law enforcement rangers and Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 911 call and began searching the area. Officials found Morales shortly later in 15-20 feet of 65-degree water.

Morales was taken to the Gunnison Valley Hospital where he later passed away. Rescuers said Morales was not wearing a life jacket when he was recovered.

Utah State Park extended their condolences to Morales’ friends and family and used the opportunity to remind the public of safety when outdoors this summer.

Utah State Park officials said recreators should always go with a buddy, wear life jackets and helmets, and let someone know where they’re going and when they’ll be back. Officials also said it’s also important to be aware of weather conditions and water temperatures.