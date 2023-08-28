MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A tanker trailer containing road chip oil was in a rollover crash near Moab Monday morning, according to the Moab Valley Fire Dept.

Emergency crews responded to the incident shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 28. The tanker trailer reportedly rolled on SR 128 at mile marker 8.

Officials said there is no threat to the Colorado River at this time. Additionally, no injuries have been reported.

Cleanup crews are currently at the scene.

“Please slow down if traveling in that area,” Moab Valley Fire officials said.

No further information is available at this time.