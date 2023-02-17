SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A Spanish Fork man was taken into custody by a SWAT team Friday morning after multiple attempts to bring him in on a Mental Health Court Order were unsuccessful.

On Feb. 16, Spanish Fork Police Department was contacted by Wasatch Behavioral Health to assist in taking the 42-year-old man who resides with his mother into custody for alleged mental health issues. In order to be issued a Mental Health Court order, a person must meet certain criteria to be taken in custody before they become a “substantial danger” to themselves and others.

When the officers arrived at the house in Spanish Fork, according to the press release, the man allegedly would not cooperate or talk to officers or mental health workers, so they left. But the officers returned later in the evening because they received a call that the man had allegedly assaulted his mother, and damaged the inside of the home.

The man’s mother reportedly left the home and went to stay with a family while the police tried to sort it out, the release stated. When the police arrived that evening, they allegedly tried to talk with the man again but were unsuccessful; he had barricaded himself inside the home. They decided to let the man calm down and attempt contact in the morning.

The next morning, Feb. 17, the police tried again to contact the man but were unsuccessful. After their attempt, the police obtained a search warrant, and contact the Utah County Metro SWAT, the press release stated.

According to the press release, When the SWAT team arrived, they attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours before they entered the home. When they finally entered the home, they found the man barricaded in a room in the basement, and took him into custody.

The man is reportedly being evaluated at a local hospital and will be booked into the Utah County Jail on several felony charges. Following his release from jail, the man will be transported to a mental health facility for evaluation.