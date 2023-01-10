SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect was reportedly shot and killed by police in Saratoga Springs after he fled police and attempted to break into a resident’s home on Monday night.

AnnElise Harrison with Saratoga Springs Police told ABC4 the incident started in Lehi just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 9. Lehi police stopped a car near 1000 East and Main Street that allegedly fled from police about ten minutes into the stop, resulting in a high-speed chase.

Authorities used a spike strip to attempt to stop the suspect, deflating two of his tires, but the suspect continued westbound on Pioneer Crossing toward Saratoga Springs.

Police reportedly terminated the pursuit as the suspect entered Saratoga Springs boundaries, but it quickly restarted after the officers reportedly located the suspect in a parking lot. The chase continued into a residential neighborhood where the suspect allegedly abandoned his car, ran up to the front porch of a home and attempted to break in.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say they noticed the suspect was armed with a gun, which he refused to drop. Harrison told ABC4 three officers fired at the suspect. Medical aid was provided, but the suspect was pronounced dead.

According to Harrison, the residents of the home all woke up during the attempted break-in and reported they did not know the suspect.

No other injuries were reported as part of the incident. The suspect’s identity has not been made public.