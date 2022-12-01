OREM, Utah (ABC4) — The suspect who shot two people at an off-campus student housing complex in Orem two weeks ago turned himself in on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Jozef Van-Der-Meide, 18, was booked into the Utah County Jail without bail. He is facing three charges, including two counts of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree obstruction of justice.

On Nov. 19 at around 1:15 a.m., Orem Police Department received a report that two individuals had been shot at Axis Apartments, an off-campus student housing complex for Utah Valley University students, in Orem.

At the scene, officers found that one man has been shot in the abdomen and the other had a large bruise on his leg. A bullet had struck a phone tucked in the second man’s front right pocket. Police say both men received medical treatment for their injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

Security footage from the apartment showed the suspect, later identified as Van-Der-Meide, allegedly yelling at a man in a green shirt at the stairwell on the sixth floor. He was then next seen entering the third-floor area from the stairwell with two other men following behind. The probable cause document said Van-Der-Meide then reached into his backpack with his right hand.

At this point, the two victims allegedly entered the third floor and engaged in a verbal fight with Van-Der-Meide, causing a crowd to gather.

The first victim followed the Van-Der-Meide as he went around a corner, backing away. That was when Van-Der-Meide allegedly pulled out his gun and fired at the first victim. The second victim was standing behind the first victim when the shooting began, according to the probable cause document.

Van-Der-Meide allegedly fled the scene with the two men who followed him. Officers were able to identify the two men with the help of a caller tip later that night. Police contacted one of the two men on Monday, Nov. 21 for an interview. Over the phone, he allegedly identified Van-Der-Meide as the suspect and told police that they were friends and he was not involved in the shooting — he just fled in the direction of Van-Der-Meide.

According to the probable cause document, he also allegedly said he saw Van-Der-Meide running northeast, away from the UTA Frontrunner station on 800 South. The other involved person, under the direction of his attorney, allegedly later told police Van-Der-Meide buried the gun near a flashing red light pole 100 yards from the train tracks.

Police allegedly uncovered a Glock 19 behind a shed under about two inches of rock near the 700 block of 1370 W.