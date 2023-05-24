SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Detectives with the Spanish Fork Police Department have identified a man as a suspect after a toddler was struck in the head by a stray shot while at a daycare on Monday.

The man was reportedly shooting birds in the field west of the daycare with a .22 caliber air rifle when one of the pellets missed its target. The pellet struck a two-year-old toddler at a daycare while several children were playing outside in a vinyl-fenced-in play area.

The two childcare providers at the daycare reportedly noticed the child begin to stumble and was “bleeding from the head.” The child was taken to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center before being transported to Primary Children’s Hospital for further care.

Spanish Fork Police said the child is still at Primary Children’s and in stable condition and improving.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the case is still ongoing and the man is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time but detectives said the case will be forwarded to the Spanish Fork City prosecutor’s office for review of any charges once the investigation is complete.

Police did not release the name or age of the man, pending charges.