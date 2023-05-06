Suspect arrested in connection to the bomb threat at Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi, Utah on May 6. (Courtesy of Getty Images)

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) — Multiple departments responded and located a suspect after Central Valley Medical Center received a bomb threat over the phone early Saturday, May 6, according to the Nephi City Police Department.

A hospital staff member answered a call around 10:30 a.m. from a caller who reportedly said they had placed a bomb in the facility, according to officials. The Utah County Bomb Squad was immediately contacted and six explosive detection canines arrived on the scene.

The canines and authorities swept the facility, starting with the patient and emergency areas of the hospital. Officials say they did not find a bomb or any explosive device.

Authorities then located the individual who allegedly made the call and placed them in custody. As of 2:20 p.m., the hospital has been cleared, according to the medical center’s social media post.

Nearly ten agencies in Utah and Juab County, including hospital security, assisted in securing the safety of patients and hospital staff during the incident. Police say there is no further danger to the public.