SUNDANCE, Utah (ABC4) — As the state celebrates its historic winter season, Sundance Resort is making the most of our additional snowpack by reopening its mountain for a weekend of skiing and snowboarding this May.

In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, the resort remarked, “The stoke level has never been higher up here… Join us this weekend as we preview summer while also celebrating the historic winter we’ve had. Back Mountain skiing and snowboarding in May will be available for the first time in resort history.”

In the video shared by the resort, the Back Mountain will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.

This will include the intermediate and advanced ski terrains during spring conditions, with the Bearclaw side of Back Mountain opening and additional runs opening as conditions permit. There will be no beginner or lower-level terrain open.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The resort’s Scenic Lift Rides will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Outlaw Express only. In addition, an early preview of Ziptours will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Outlaw Span.

This limited-time reopening will be a prime opportunity for local snow sports enthusiasts, as Sundance Resort had already closed its mountains for the season on April 8.

According to data from Ski Utah, they’ve seen as much as 463″ of snow this year to date (YTD). The next highest season of snowfall at the resort was from 2018-2019 when their mountains had 313″ of snow that year.

Further information on the weekend opening and more can be found on the Sundance Resort website.