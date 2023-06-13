SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah County food pantry needs help filling its shelves during the summer months as it says food drive donations fell by half this year, according to a press release.

Tabitha’s Way, a food pantry in American Fork and Spanish Fork, is asking for food donations this summer as it says the months children spend outside of school have higher levels of food insecurity and lower levels of donations.

While many donate in the winter months as part of the holiday season, Tabitha’s Way says summer can pose a great problem for families struggling to feed their children as many food programs are discontinued.

This year, the state-wide food drives have reaped 50% fewer food donations than last year, according to the organization. Tabitha’s Way representatives believe this is due to inflation.

The nonprofit says it is now serving communities and demographics in South Utah County that previously did not experience food insecurity.

“We are seeing more families than ever before who are struggling to put food on the table,” Executive Director of the Spanish Fork food pantry Wendy Osborne said. “We are grateful for the donations we receive, but we need more help to meet the increased demand during the summer months.”

The food pantry is calling on community members and businesses to assist in providing food during these months, saying it accepts produce from home gardens as well.

“We know that hunger doesn’t take a vacation, and we need the community’s help to ensure that families have access to the food they need,” Osborne said.