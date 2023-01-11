SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) — One student suffered minor injuries after shots were fired at a bus carrying a high school girls wrestling team on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on I-15 between Lindon and American Fork as the Westlake High School girls wrestling team was traveling from Utah Valley University after a match, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.

A white pickup truck pulled up on the side of the bus, and the occupants shot rounds at the windows of the school bus using what police believed to be either an airsoft gun or a pellet gun.

The windows were damaged as a result. One student was injured by the broken window glass.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

UHP is actively investigating this incident with the Alpine School District.

The school district released the following statement in response to the shooting: