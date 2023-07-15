FRANCIS, Utah (ABC4) — The city of Francis has asked its residents to stop all outdoor watering for the time being.

The city stated in a social media post that the water tanks are “critically low” due to high usage. Officials said they are currently working “as quickly as possible” to get temporary pumping for a new well, which they hope to have in place by Monday, July 17.

“We realize this is an inconvenience and frustrating, but it is crucial we maintain tank levels in order to provide culinary water and fire protection,” the city stated. “We are asking for your voluntary compliance in order to mitigate this issue for a short time.”

Officials said they will, in fact, resort to enforcement if necessary. However, they said that the city “would like to avoid that if at all possible.”

“Again we apologize for the inconvenience and will work as quickly as possible to obtain temporary pumping. Thank you for your cooperation,” officials said.

Extreme heat is affecting the state of Utah currently, causing several heat warnings and advisories to be issued.

No further information is available at this time.