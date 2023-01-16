EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) — A college sophomore softball player from Stockton, Utah, is dead after Snow College reported she was in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 132 earlier today, Jan. 16.

Paige Rydalch was reported missing by staff in the Snow College Badgers Athletics Department after she failed to show up for practice, according to Rob Nielson, Snow College Vice President for External Affairs, who also helped coach softball last season. Later in the day, family members notified the college of her death.

“This has shocked and saddened our softball family,” said Nielson. “We know Paige, and we love her. She was a dedicated player who always put in the extra mile. She made others feel loved and had a work ethic like no other.”

The crash which killed Paige Rydalch. Courtesy Utah Highway Patrol, Sgt. Cameron Roden

“A tragedy like this impacts all of us,” said Snow College President Stacee McIff. “We are grieving the loss of a beloved young woman. We will do all we can to support Paige’s coaches, teammates, classmates, and family during this difficult time.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The school said the Badger softball team will dedicate their season to Rydalch in honor of “the way she lived her life on and off the field.”

Rydalch was a graduate of Tooele High School, according to her bio on snowbadgers.com. She enjoyed riding horses, chasing cows, camping and fishing. An infielder, she mostly played third base, lettering in all four years of varsity play at Tooele High.

The Badgers will play a doubleheader in Las Vegas on Jan. 26 against Pima Community College and Glendale Community College.