HUNTINGTON CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — State Route 31 in Huntington Canyon will be closed until Thursday, March 16, as cleanup operations are underway after several avalanches impacted the roadway.

The Utah Department of Public Transportation advised Emery County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, March 12, that the road conditions on SR 31 have worsened due to recent winter storms.

SR 31 will be closed from milepost 33 near the Crandall Canyon intersection up to milepost 18, officials said.

UDOT crews are reportedly bringing in a helicopter for avalanche control and will begin cleanup efforts shortly after.

“UDOT anticipates clean up to take most of the week, and they are hoping to allow travel on Thursday, March 16,” said officials at the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers are advised to access the Miller Flat Reservoir from the Fairview side.