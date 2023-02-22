SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Springville woman who was charged earlier this month for allegedly shooting her estranged husband’s girlfriend is now accused of hitting another woman with a baseball bat.

Shaina Cary Hold, 33, was charged on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Fourth District Court in Utah County after she reportedly assaulted a woman and a 2-year-old child in 2021.

She was initially charged with attempted murder, among other crimes, after being involved in a shooting in December 2022.

On Sept. 23, 2021, Payson police responded to reports of domestic violence in Payson.

According to the affidavit, a woman found drug paraphernalia in Hold’s purse and said she was going to turn it in at the police station. Hold took a Costco card and $17 from the woman’s purse as retaliation. When the woman still did not give her purse back, Hold allegedly punched her repeatedly in the face.

The probable cause document states Hold then walked up to her vehicle and threw a 2-year-old child on the front seat of a vehicle “in an aggressive manner.” After that, police say Hold proceeded to retrieve a baseball bat from the car and hit the woman several times across the head.

The woman reportedly sustained several bruises and bumps to her face, head and forearm. The child had bruises and red marks on her back consistent with being thrown on a hard surface, police say. The Spanish Fork Hospital also confirmed that Hold broke her hand from hitting the woman.

Officers allegedly found three small bags of methamphetamine hidden in a fake hairspray bottle located in Hold’s purse. They recovered three pipes used for smoking the substance as well, the affidavit says.

Hold now faces six additional charges including aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; child abuse, a class B misdemeanor; domestic violence in the presence of the child, a class B misdemeanor; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; theft, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.